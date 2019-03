Top-Seeded Roseau Girls Basketball Falls in State Semifinal

The Rams dropped their matchup against Caledonia

MINNEAPOLIS — The powerful tandem of Kacie and Katie Borowicz was not enough for Roseau girls basketball as the Rams dropped their state semifinal matchup.

Caledonia came out hot in the second half to win 65-55.

The championship game can been seen on Antenna TV at 2:00.