Travel Advisory: Many Rural Roads Remain Impassable

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is still advising no travel this (Friday) morning in area's southwest, west, and northwest of Fargo.
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The storm has moved out but travel conditions are still a problem, especially in rural area’s.

Corporal Keenan Zundel says many rural road highways remain impassable and are, in his words “terrible”.

Deputies continued to get calls overnight from stranded motorists.

Others were able to get rides but had to abandon their vehicles.

Deputies also turned back drivers attempting to get through other blocked roads.

Plows were called out several times to get deputies and ambulances to medical calls last night and early this morning.

County plows will be out this morning once daylight arrives.

I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo and I-29 from Fargo to the Canadian line remain closed.

There’s no word yet on when those routes will reopen.

Blood Donors Needed Due To Recent Blizzard

I-29 Reopen In North Dakota

