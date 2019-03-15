Travel Advisory: Many Rural Roads Remain Impassable

FARGO, ND - This week's blizzard has led to a critical shortage of blood. Vitalant closed offices and canceled blood drives in at least three states, resulting in the loss of nearly 1,000 blood donations. Vitalant's Jennifer Hawkins says blood…
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - The storm has moved out but travel conditions are still a problem, especially in rural area's. The Cass County Sheriff's Office is still advising no travel this (Friday) morning in area's southwest, west, and northwest of…
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - The storm has moved out but travel conditions are still a problem, especially in rural area's. The Cass County Sheriff's Office is still advising no travel this (Friday) morning in area's southwest, west, and northwest of…