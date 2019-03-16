F-M Crusaders Host 44th Annual Bike Show and Fundraiser

They're raising money to help CCRI in Moorhead
KVRR Staff,

FARGO, N.D. — Motorcycle enthusiasts are riding over to the Delta Hotel to check out the latest bikes.

The Fargo–Moorhead Crusaders are hosting their 44th annual bike show, which has over 60 motorcycles on display.

Along with the show floor, the group is also holding live and silent auctions to help CCRI in Moorhead.

Organizers say this is their unique way of helping out the local community.

“We’re hoping to raise a lot of money for the kids, the clients for CCRI to send them to Joy Camp. Other than that, it’s just another weekend we put together, bikes, good friends, kind of kick off the riding season we hope,” Chad Hehn, president of the F-M Crusaders Motorcycle Club, said.

The motorcycles will be on display until 4 p.m. tomorrow in the hotel’s Crystal Ballroom.

