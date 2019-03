Man Surrenders After Nearly Eight-Hour Standoff With Police in Napoleon

Authorities say the man was alone in his home

NAPOLEON, N.D. — A man surrenders to police after a nearly eight-hour standoff in Napoleon.

Authorities got a call around 6 a.m. Saturday that a 54-year-old man was threatening suicide. When officers arrived they found the man had barricaded himself inside his home and was threatening police. Officials say the man had a gun.

No one else was believed to be in the home. A Bismarck SWAT team arrived and brought in crisis negotiators. He is in custody on suspicion of terrorizing.