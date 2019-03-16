Perham Wins Close Game Over Hawley to Advance to States

The Yellowjackets beat the Nuggets 53-47
Kathryn Gallo,

MOOREHEAD, Minn. — In the Minnesota Section 8AA boys basketball championship game, Perham got a tight 53-47 victory over Hawley.

Both teams were evenly matched, keeping the race close throughout the entire game.

Hawley tied things up at 47 towards the final minute of the game, but the Yellowjackets went on to score five unanswered points to close things out for good.

With this win, Perham advances to the State Tournament.

