Basketball Meets Paradise at Maui Madness

this is the fifth year the party has been put on

FARGO, N.D. — College basketball fans celebrating March Madness get the chance to win big at Fantasy Sports Paradise’s annual Maui Madness.

Maui Madness at Fargo’s Holiday Inn is a party where participants pick one of 68 envelopes with a NCAA team in the tournament. Whoever picks the envelope with the winning team wins a seven-day trip to Maui, Hawaii. Participants can also win trips to Las Vegas and next year’s Wrestlemania and Final Four. Kids can also win prizes like free donuts for a year.

“Just kind of putting one of my favorite things, March Madness, with one of my favorite places I like to go, Maui. So it’s where basketball meets paradise. It gets people to learn more about teams that are not from around here and it’s all about putting a smile on people’s faces.”

Fantasy Sports Paradise started putting on their Maui Madness party five years ago. This year participants also could meet WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal Joe Laurinaitis.