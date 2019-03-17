Fargo Public Library Hosts Holi Celebration with Its Own Festival of Colors

Families are taking part in activities for the Indian holiday

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Public Library is giving people an opportunity to look forward to spring with an Indian celebration.

Area families are taking part in activities revolving around the Indian holiday of Holi.

The holiday is known as a “festival of colors” and celebrates forgiveness, friendship, and the coming of spring.

Organizers say people from all cultures are encouraged to take part in the festivities.

“This is kind of an interesting celebration because no matter where we are from, we all want to celebrate that spring, it’s the newness, it’s everything bright and fresh, so I think that resonates with any background,” Holi celebration co-organizer Rajani Ganeshpillai said.

Holi will be celebrated on March 20th this year, which is also the same day as the first day of spring.