High Risk Sex Offender Living in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police is letting the public know that high risk sex offender 35-year-old Ryan Denning is living at 735 14th Street North.

When he was 17-years-old, Denning grabbed a 16-year-old girls’ hand while sitting in a movie theater and tried to force it into his crotch area. He also tried to put his hand up her shirt.

Denning was convicted of attempt of indecent liberties by forcible compulsion in Clark County juvenile court in Washington state in 2000. He served a 30 days suspended sentence with seven days detention, 40 hours of community service and two years of supervised probation. Denning is on the sex offender registry for life.

