UPDATE: 38 Reports of Vehicles’ Windows Shot Out in Fargo

UPDATE MONDAY – Fargo Police have received 38 reports of vehicles’ windows shot out between Saturday and today.

This is a map of where it happened.

The incidents go as far north as near the Edgewood Golf Course and as far south as 35th Avenue south.

Investigators say the vehicles were parked in driveways, on the street and in a parking ramp.

They believe a BB or pellet gun was used.

Authorities are working on finding surveillance video of the areas targeted. If you have video in the neighborhoods that were hit, or saw something suspicious, you can call in a tip at 701-241-5777 or text a tip to 701-730-8888.

