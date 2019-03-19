Farm Rescue is Helping Nebraskans Impacted by Flooding

HORACE, N.D. – The non-profit Farm Rescue which is based in Horace, North Dakota is helping ranchers affected by flooding in Nebraska.

Farm Rescue is collecting hay donations and looking for volunteers to bring it to flooded areas.

The organization helps farmers who are suffering from sickness, injury or natural disasters.

Operation Hay Lift was first started in 2017 to help farmers affected by drought.

The group will also help with flooding in the Red River Valley as needed.

“There’s still a lot of cattle that are cut off from the ranchers, and lot of ranchers that are still stranded on their own farms without any sort of resources out there. Hopefully they can get that down there in a very timely manner to the ranchers who need it,” Farm Rescue Marketing and Communications Officer Dan Erdmann said.

Click here to donate, volunteer or apply for assistance with Farm Rescue.