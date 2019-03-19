Grand Forks County Emergency Calls, DUIs & Drug Offenses Increased in 2018

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office releases its crime statistics for 2018 showing an increase in DUIs and drug offenses.

There were 19,241 calls for service which are 1,683 more than 2017. There were also 221 more incident reports over the same timeframe. The county also served 215 more warrants over 2017.

117 DUI citations were handed out which is an increase of 35. It’s the most issued since 128 were issued in 2014.

There were 109 drug arrests which is 52 more over the previous year.

“The increase of drug and DUI arrests does not necessarily indicate an increase of activity in these areas, but merely officers implementing their training and experience effectively into traffic stops and calls for service,” Capt. Joel Lloyd explained in a press release.

