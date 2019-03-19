NDSU Wrestlers Ready For NCAA Championships

First Matches Start on Thursday

FARGO, N.D. — Four North Dakota State wrestlers are in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania preparing to compete in the NCAA Championships at PPG Paints Arena. Andrew Fogarty, Cam Sykora, Brent Fleetwood and Lorenzo De La Riva will hit the mats for the Bison.

Fogarty, Sykora and Fleetwood are all making their third trips to the championships. De La Riva is going for the second time.

Even with the experience the Bison bring the seasons best competition, when the foursome of wrestlers start competition, the message is clear. Coach Roger Kish has preached it since the start of the season..

“We want to prepare the best we can. We want to compete the best we can and that’s the message from day one is to aim for high goals especially in the postseason at the biggest tournament in college wrestling,” Kish said. “The message stays the same. We’re going to prepare the best we can. Train the hardest we can and get our bodies and mind in the right place then go out and provide us with the best weekend we can have.”

Matches start on Thursday and can be seen on the ESPN family of networks.