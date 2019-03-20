57th Annual International Sugar Beet Institute Displays the Latest in Harvesting Technology

FARGO, N.D. — Sugar beet growers and companies are getting the chance to interact with each other and show off the latest in harvesting equipment.

The 57th annual International Sugar Beet Institute is displaying new equipment from both local and national agriculture companies.

This institute is the largest exhibit of sugar beet equipment in the country.

Growers say this new technology will help in a field where they depend on each other and people from local universities.

“Our growers really believe in our university resource recommendations, so they adopt the recommendations very quickly, so working as a team, I will say, has been, more or less, the recipe for success in the sugar beet industry,” NDSU Extension Sugar Beet Specialist Mohamed Khan said.

The institute and trade show will be going on in the Fargodome until 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon.