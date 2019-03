Bear Warning In NW Minnesota School District

The Clearbrook-Gonvick district posted a safety announcement after bears were spotted at an intersection near the school.

CLEARBROOK, MN (KFGO) – A school district in northwestern Minnesota is warning parents not to let their children walk to school because of bears.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and DNR are aware of the sightings.

Teams in the school district are called the Bears