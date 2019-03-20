Billboard on Main Avenue Takes People Back in Time Thanks to Wind

It showed the Pan Am Games in Winnipeg that happened two decades ago

FARGO, N.D. — A billboard on Main Avenue took people back in time, showing the thirteenth Pan Am Games in Winnipeg that happened two decades ago.

The wind seemed to have ripped off the newer layers of the billboard.

KVRR tried out calling the number for tickets listed on the billboard, but the call doesn’t go through.

“The fact that it like builds down that much, I mean the wind blew off all those layers and it’s 1999 years later that’s crazy,” Kenna Taylor of Fargo said.

“I’m all about the 90’s. Bring back Friends, let’s go,” Morgan Bylund said.

As of this afternoon, the billboard is back to current times.