Fargo-Moorhead West Fargo Chamber Helps People Connect With Professionals of Color

They want to give people the opportunity to network, connect and build business relationships with others through speed networking

FARGO, N.D– The Fargo-Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is helping people connect with professionals of color.

They want to give people the opportunity to network, connect and build business relationships with others through speed networking.

They met at Front Street Taproom in downtown Fargo.

Members had three minutes to chat and swap business cards until they had to switch.

“This is really our first event for the new program, so we would like people to get acquainted with professionals of color as well as feel like their building a skill and working on a skill that they will continue to build on throughout their involvement in the program and their professional lives,” says the professional development coordinator for the Chamber, Alyssa Ralston.

You can find more information on the Professionals of Color Program by clicking here.