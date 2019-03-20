Man & Woman Arrested in Shoplifting, Stolen Vehicle Case in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Police arrest two people in a shoplifting investigation at the West Fargo Menard’s.
Officers responded to the store around 8:15 Wednesday morning. They were told a man ran out the back of the store to the lumber yard and a woman sitting in the front of the building was with the man.
Sara Parisian of Fargo was arrested for giving false information to police.
Police say the truck she was using was reported stolen out of Wright County, Minnesota.
Shayne Gill of Monticello, Minnesota, was found near the Walmart on 13th Avenue. He was arrested for felon in felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of meth and paraphernalia, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, driving under suspension, Ingestion of a controlled substance, fleeing a peace officer, theft of property and fictitious registration.
