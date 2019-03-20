Norman County Death Ruled A Suicide

BORUP, MN (KFGO) – A man found dead in a field near Borup northwest of Moorhead last week died of an apparent suicide.

Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton won’t disclose how the man died. He’ll only say his injuries were believed to be self-inflicted.

Thornton says the 31-year-old man was driving a semi and got stuck on state Hwy. 39. Another trucker who worked for the same company was asked to check on the man and he also got stuck in the snow. The first trucker was found dead in a field the following morning.

He was from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, northeast of Philadelphia.