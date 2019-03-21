Bison Look Ahead to Matchup With Duke With Upset Mentality

COLUMBIA, S.C. – North Dakota State has a tall order head with the number one team in the country awaiting them on Friday.

To win, the Bison will need to pull off potentially the greatest upset in NCAA Tournament history, but the team is in a familiar mindset.

They’ve had to prepare for the number one team already this season. No, not the Blue Devils, but when The Herd took on Gonzaga in November, the Bulldogs were the top-ranked team in the country. NDSU lost by 42 points, but this is a completely different Bison team, and they are going to do what they can to try and shock the world.

“That’s really exciting because you have nothing to lose. You just go out, play loose and have fun,” Sophomore Guard Cam Hunter explained.

“You just do what got us here. Play Bison basketball, play defense, shoot very well, just play your game and it will be a match,” Junior Guard Tyson Ward said.

“We’re not going in there just to roll over lay down. We’re going in there to compete. We’re going in there to win a game. That should be everyone’s mindset in the game of basketball,” Junior Guard Vinnie Shahid said.

We almost saw a huge upset early on in the day Thursday with #15 Bradley putting up a big fight against #2 Michigan State.

Duke is an entirely different animal though.

The team knows everyone has counted them out, but they are used to that at this point. They say the best thing they can do is go out and play their brand of basketball.