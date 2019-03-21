Fargo 4th, Grand Forks 6th in Best Cities For Working Women Rankings

Research from Business dot org shows North Dakota is a great state for women.

The website names Fargo the fourth best city for working women and Grand Forks is sixth.

Other Midwest cities in the top ten include Sioux Falls, South Dakota Rochester, Minnesota and Missoula, Montana.

Business.org looked at the number of women from age 25 to 34 with at least a bachelor’s degree, unemployment rate, wages and the number of sexual harassment claims to make their rankings.

March is Women’s History Month.

See the full rankings by clicking here.