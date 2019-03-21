Fargo 4th, Grand Forks 6th in Best Cities For Working Women Rankings March 21, 2019 Austin Erickson, Research from Business dot org shows North Dakota is a great state for women. The website names Fargo the fourth best city for working women and Grand Forks is sixth. Other Midwest cities in the top ten include Sioux Falls, South Dakota Rochester, Minnesota and Missoula, Montana. Business.org looked at the number of women from age 25 to 34 with at least a bachelor’s degree, unemployment rate, wages and the number of sexual harassment claims to make their rankings. March is Women’s History Month. See the full rankings by clicking here. Categories: Local News, North Dakota News Tags: Business.org, FARGO, Grand Forks, ND, north dakota, women FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Fargo Standing Rock Tribal Leader Makes Plea on Child Se... Country Music’s Hottest Couple Returning to ... Heitkamp And Hoeven Have Concerns About President ...