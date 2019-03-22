Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowling for a Kid’s Sake

this is the 30th year the organization has done the fundraiser
Danielle Church,

FARGO, N.D. — More than 50 teams are bowling for a kid’s sake at Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The organization has been putting on their bowling fundraiser for 30 years. Because their services are free, funds help to pair at-risk-youth with a mentor who can help encourage them to be the best version of themselves. Big Brothers Big Sisters also uses the fundraiser as an opportunity to recruit volunteers.

“I’ve worked with the program for a number of years and it just never seizes to amaze me that something as simple as an adult, just spending one-on-one time with a child and doing that consistently can have changes in their academic performance and their self-esteem, their ability to make good decisions and their sense of future relationships. It just extends from there,” said Susan Smith, program director at Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Big Brothers Big Sisters will have another game at 9:30 and two more next Friday at 3:30 abd 9:30 at West Acres Bowl.

