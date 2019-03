Help Find Moorhead Girl Last Seen Two Months Ago

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Center for Missing and Exploited Children needs help finding a 14-year-old Moorhead girl.

Tim’Monique Davis was last seen on January 20th. She may still be in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Tim’Monique is 5’6″ tall, weighs 189 pounds and has brown eyes.

If you’ve seen her, call the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.