MN Gov. Changes Budget Proposal Due To Slower Economic Growth

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz changes his budget proposal because of slower than projected economic growth.

It includes reductions of $131 million in proposed new spending and tax changes that would bring in an additional $65 million. The plan would also have 37 million dollars in new spending for higher education and return $142 million in unspent health care reinsurance funds to the general fund.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kurt Daudt doesn’t agree with the plan. He says, “It’s disappointing that Gov. Walz has not backed off the most harmful elements of his budget—a billion dollar tax increase on Minnesotans’ health care, and a crippling 70% gas tax hike. The governor should focus on helping Minnesotans keep more of their hard-earned money, and work to fund basic priorities like roads and bridges with our state’s budget surplus, rather than making health care more expensive and driving up the cost of everyday goods and services for all Minnesotans.”