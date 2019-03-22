NCAA Tournament Comes to an End for NDSU Wrestlers

Brent Fleetwood finished with a 3-2 record in the consolation round
PITTSBURGH, Pa. —  NDSU wrestlers Andrew Fogarty and Brent Fleetwood lost in the round of 16 on Thursday night at the NCAA championships in Pittsburgh, however, both Bison had chances to make it through the consolation round for third place in their weight classes during today’s action.

In the 125 pound weight class, Fleetwood finished the tournament in the consolation rounds with a 3-2 record.

He concludes his season with a 27 and 6 tally.

