NDSU Softball Preparing for League Play

The Bison play a double header against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — The Bison softball team is on a hot streak at the moment.

The team is 18-and-11 overall and have won the last eight straight games.

It’s the perfect kind of momentum NDSU will need as they head into the start of Summit League play with a double header against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Things will likely be heating up as conference play provides a whole new level of competition against teams who are more familiar with playing against the Bison

“Teams know you a little bit better,” head coach Darren Mueller said. “They kind of prepare and know that all these games matter because you want to qualify for the conference tournament. Sometimes you play these non-conference games before the season – they all matter – but you might not get the number one starter from this team or you might try different line ups or do different things there. Fort Wayne wants to start off on a good note just like we do. Whoever comes out of it winning that series you want to establish that series win getting ready for conference season.”