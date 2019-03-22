Xcel Energy Provides Tips For Customers Dealing With Flooding

ST. PAUL, MN — After historic snowfall in February, followed by a quick warm-up and heavy rains this month, the risk of flooding in the Upper Midwest continues to grow, including the risk of soggy basements and flooded streets. Xcel Energy is preparing for potential flooding that may affect our facilities, as well as providing safety information to customers who may be affected.
Customers can take steps to remain safe
Xcel Energy urges caution for customers who now may experience flooding in their homes and businesses. In certain flood-related situations, Xcel Energy may need to disconnect electric and/or natural gas service to ensure customer safety. Customers should not attempt to disconnect electricity or natural gas service themselves and are encouraged to contact Xcel Energy customer service at 1-800-895-4999 with questions or concerns. Here are some steps customers can take to stay safe and prepare for flooding in their area. If you have water in your basement:
Do not touch or attempt to unplug or disconnect an electrical appliance if you have to stand in water to do it. Don’t even attempt it on a damp floor.
If you think the water might rise high enough to cover basement electrical outlets, switch off the circuit breakers (or remove the fuses) at the main electrical box. Don’t go into the basement if there is water already on the floor.
If you plan to use a standby generator, please use extreme caution, and make sure it is properly installed and maintained.
Workers preparing for potential flooding throughout the region
Utility workers are identifying potential facilities, such as substations and power plants that may be affected by flooding. As many power plants are located near rivers, these facilities have plans in place to protect the plants and ensure they can continue operating if rivers rise out of their banks. Additionally, plans are in place to respond to flooding-related outages that affect substations or power lines.
“Our employees are ready to respond to flooding-related issues at our facilities and throughout the communities we serve,” said Mark Nisbet, ND principal manager. “We’re developing plans to protect our infrastructure from floods to prevent any outages, as well as sending crews to restore power if outages occur.”
Stay informed — Sign up for outage notifications
If flooding or other weather events cause electrical outages, it’s important for customers to have access to the most recent updates about their power restoration. Customers can sign up for outage notifications through the My Account feature on the Xcel Energy website or by downloading the mobile app available on iOS and Android. Additionally, the website hosts an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and anticipated time for restoration. Customers can also stay informed by following Xcel Energy on Facebook and Twitter.
Report your outage.
Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have a number of ways to report their outage.
Text OUT to 98936 to report an outage or text STAT to check the status of your outage.
Via the Xcel Energy mobile app available on iOS and Android
Online at xcelenergy.com/out
Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.
Other ways customers can prepare, stay safe
Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.
Build a home emergency kit. Xcel Energy recommends assembling an easily accessible kit that can be used in the event of a power outage. Useful items may include:
Xcel Energy phone numbers – 1-800-895-1999 for residential or 1-800-481-4700 for business
Battery-powered radio or television
Flashlights
Batteries
Back up phone chargers
A phone that does not require electricity
Non-electric alarm clock
Bottled water and nonperishable food
Manual can opener
First aid kit
Extension cords (for partial outages)
Manufacturer’s instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (e.g., garage doors)
