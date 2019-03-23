Fargo Force Sweep Central Illinois

The Force defeated the Flying Aces 5-2

FARGO, N.D. — For the second night in a row, the Fargo Force down the Central Illinois Flying Aces, this time ending the night with a 5-2 victory.

Central Illinois scored first, but the Fargo answered back strong. The Force scored three goals before the second to make things 3-1.

Both teams would score a goal in the second period before Jeremy Davidson would cap off the night for the Force with a goal in the third to make it 5-2.

The Force play tomorrow at Sioux City at 5:05 P.M.