From Board Games to Virtual Reality: Gaming Enthusiasts Come Together at GameFest

Organizers say it's a great way to meet new people

FARGO, N.D. — If you love gaming and want to find people who share that interest, the Fargo GameFest is the place to be.

The game world is one where there’s always something new to discover and new people to meet.

“Went to Anime Fargo, they forced me to play a board game. I was like, ‘ugh, fine I’ll play…’ I played it, it was the Resistance, holy cow, there were spies, there were people lying, we were cooperatively trying to figure out who’s causing our team to lose, and [my team] won,” Derek Evanson, a GameFest attendee, said.

Those like Evanson can indulge in everything from board games to video games to virtual reality at GameFest.

“[We’re] able to get a bunch of gamers together, and meeting new people you might not normally play with in your group, and trying out new games and just enjoying ourselves as a community,” John Laitinen, an organizer, said.

GameFest has something for people of all ages. What they can play range from the classic games to the more technologically advanced; gaming in essence also brings people together.

“Gaming is just a great way to get out and have a fun time with friends and just get away from everything else that’s going on in the world right now,” Laitinen said.

“Gaming to me means being able to still be social with people. You put your phones down, you pull up something tactile,” Evanson said.

Attendees say gaming is becoming more widespread in the general community with coffeeshops and bars now having game nights.

If you’re dabbling into the world for the first time, they say you can reach out to local shops and groups to get introduced.

And don’t get overwhelmed if you don’t know how to play something.

“Don’t fear looking at rulebooks. Guess what, Youtube and Google, they’re now a thing. You can just watch a video on how to play. Some of these boxes actually have QR codes on the back. Scan it, watch how to do it,” Evanson said.

GameFest will continue tomorrow from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.