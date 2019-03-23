Kids Stay Active with Bouncin’ Bash

Inflatable games and obstacle courses fill the Veteran's Memorial Arena

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The ice in the Veteran’s Memorial Arena in West Fargo is cleared off, and now it’s housing a large variety of games powered by just air.

Kids and parents are waiting eagerly in line for their turn at one of the many inflatables set up inside Veteran’s Memorial Arena.

West Fargo Parks is teaming up with Games Galore to put on its annual Bouncin’ Bash, which organizers say is a great way to keep kids energized without having to go outdoors.

“Temperature might be nice outside, but there’s still a lot of mud and water and it’s not best for kids to be outside playing, so we want you to come here and have some fun and burn off some energy here,” said West Fargo Park District Event Specialist Katie Ettish.

Although many types of games are in the arena, kids say some are more popular than others.

“I like racing more,” said 8-year-old Liam, “because I can challenge people, I can have fun, I can get a little faster sometimes.”

Ettish says the bash is meant to get families out of their homes after winter weather has forced them to stay inside.

“We’ve had a long, cold winter, people are tired of being in their houses, parents are getting crabby, kids are getting crabby,” Ettish said. “It’s just a great time for them to get out of the house, run into neighbors that they maybe haven’t seen all winter because it’s been too cold to be outside longer than to shovel your driveway.”

Parents around the community say they’re thankful events like these give their kids something to do during the colder months.

It’s one of the many reasons Ettish says she loves her job.

“I love seeing the kids come in the door, and their eyes just light up, they’re like ‘Oh my goodness!’ and they get so excited because there’s so many different things to do,” Ettish said. “It’s just a really fun event for the community.”

While parents do their best to shake off a long winter, kids will be bouncing, jumping, and sliding their way into spring.

The Bouncin’ Bash will start up again at 11 a.m. Sunday and continue until 5 p.m.