“Landon’s Light” Group Warns of Online Scammers

On Facebook, the group warns of fraudulent Facebook and Etsy sites

FARGO, N.D. — Family and friends of a young West Fargo boy battling a rare brain tumor has a warning for people.

On the Facebook page of Landon’s Light, a post says national press coverage has increased fraudulent Facebook and Etsy sites.

None of the profits from those sites are going to the family.

NDSU coach Dave Richman wore his Landon’s Light t-shirt under his suit jacket when his teamed played against Duke Friday night in the NCAA tournament.

The post also says there are no plans at this time for additional t-shirt orders.