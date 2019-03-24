“Landon’s Light” Group Warns of Online Scammers

On Facebook, the group warns of fraudulent Facebook and Etsy sites
Alison Voorhees,

FARGO, N.D. — Family and friends of a young West Fargo boy battling a rare brain tumor has a warning for people.

On the Facebook page of Landon’s Light, a post says national press coverage has increased fraudulent Facebook and Etsy sites.

None of the profits from those sites are going to the family.

NDSU coach Dave Richman wore his Landon’s Light t-shirt under his suit jacket when his teamed played against Duke Friday night in the NCAA tournament.

The post also says there are no plans at this time for additional t-shirt orders.

Categories: Community, Crime, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Former West Fargo Teacher Sentenced to 15 Years fo...
NDSU Introduces Football Coaching Staff
Controlled Burns Happening Throughout the Metro
NDSU: EWU Quarterback Adds ‘New Wrinkle̵...

You Might Like

"Landon's Light" Group Warns of Online Scammers

FARGO, N.D. -- Family and friends of a young West Fargo boy battling a rare brain tumor has a warning for people. On the Facebook page of Landon's Light, a post says national press coverage has increased fraudulent Facebook and…