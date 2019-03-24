MSUM Football Holds First Spring Practice

Dragons Kick-Off Season on September 5th

MOORHEAD, Minn. — After going to the postseason for the first time since 1994, MSU–Moorhead football is back practicing.

Spring practice is an exciting time for any team being able to get back on the field for the first time in months, however, when the Dragons hit the turf for the first time today, the message from head coach Steve Laqua was different despite the successes from last season. The focus is on the here and now.

“It’s always exciting to get out and play the game. Obviously these guys are football players, they love the weight room, they love training but at the end of the day they want to play so getting out on the turf is always something they like to do,” Laqua said. “I think everything we did last year was great but it doesn’t help us this year. That’s the past. It’s a completely different team with new dynamics. There’s such an human element in this game. There’s an understanding of relationships and understanding of whose going to lead and who’s going to make plays.”

MSUM takes on Crookston to open their season on September 5th.