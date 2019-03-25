Fargo Man Arrested After Crash That Injures Six

A seven year old was trapped in the back seat and was extricated by Fargo Fire.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – On Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 7:38 p.m., Fargo Police Officers responded to an injury crash at 13 Ave. S. and University Dr. S. Upon their arrival, officers found a five year old male, who had been removed from the vehicle by bystanders, lying in the parking lot of the nursing home with nursing home staff conducting CPR on him.

Both children were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver, Christopher Lee Devine, 31 years old of Fargo, and the front seat passenger were also removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

A search warrant for a blood draw from Devine was signed by a judge, and Devine was placed under arrest for driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.

Due to the nature of his injuries, Devine was not held in custody and was left in the care of the hospital. The incident is still under investigation.