ND Gov. Burgum Winter Storm Emergency For Blizzard From March 13th-15th

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declares a winter storm emergency for the blizzard that hit the state from March 13th through the 15th.

The executive order is for Foster, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, McLean, Nelson, Steele, Towner and Wells counties and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Counties reported more than $1 million spent on snow removal according to a survey by the Department of Emergency Services.

The blizzard brought high winds and up to 12 inches of snow in some areas. Interstates 29 and 94 were closed for nearly 1 1/2 days. Many highways and local roads were also closed and some were impassable.

“This storm resulted in life-threatening conditions, excessive snow removal costs and widespread infrastructure damage, putting a strain on our state’s residents, tribal nations, cities, counties and townships that were already dealing with the impacts of multiple heavy snowfalls this winter. Local officials are concerned about having enough funds to support flood-fighting operations, and this emergency declaration is a step toward pursuing a federal disaster declaration that could bring additional resources to our local political subdivisions,” Burgum said.

Burgum has also waived a combined 44 school days for 19 school districts. The governor’s office says they have “collectively surpassed the state-mandated instructional requirement by a combined 306 days.”

More waiver requests are being processed and will be considered in the next few weeks.

Click here to read the full executive order.