St. Hilaire, MN – Town of the Week 3-26-19

ND Gov. Burgum Winter Storm Emergency For Blizzard From March 13th-15th
BISMARCK, N.D. - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declares a winter storm emergency for the blizzard that hit the state from March 13th through the 15th. The executive order is for Foster, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, McLean, Nelson, Steele,…
Study Finds North Dakota Has Worst Drivers in the Country
FARGO, N.D. -- Usually a number one ranking is something to be proud of, but not if your state is the worst at something. A study by Insurify ranks North Dakota drivers as the worst…
Businesses, Shoppers Respond to North Dakota's Blue Law Repeal
FARGO, N.D. -- When it comes to owning a business, timing can be everything. "Especially when we have stores trying to compete with online. We have small businesses that are trying to…
