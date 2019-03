Explosion at Wahpeton Manufacturing Plant

WAHPETON, N.D. – No injuries are reported following an explosion at a manufacturing facility in Wahpeton.

Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says the explosion happened at Masonite Primeboard. The explosion around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon blew a portion of the roof off the building.

The cause of the blast will be investigated.

The company manufactures products made from particle boards.