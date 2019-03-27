Flood Prep Continues in Harwood, ND as the River Crest Creeps Closer

The sheriff's office wants people to know that their main concern is public safety

HARWOOD, N.D.– Cass County is preparing it residents for flooding with informational meetings.

Whether it’s from flooding or crimes that happen during the flooding.

Some tips to prepare for the flood are snow blowing around your house in the areas where you will be putting sandbags, as well as getting your generators ready.

If you know you’re going to be isolated, make sure you have supplies ready if you need to stay in your house for a few days.

“It’s an individual choice when you get out into these rural areas,” says Jason Benson, Cass County engineer. “People know a lot of times what they need to do to protect for certain levels of flooding and we want to make sure they are ready to go so that they can sue this time now to prepare. We’ve got another week or so before the crest, so let’s use this time.”

For more information and where to sign up to volunteer click here. You can also call 701-241-8000 to reach the tactical operation center.