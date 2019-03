Jake Patterson pleads Guilty In Kidnapping of Jayme Closs, Death of Her Parents

BARRON, Wis. (FOX 9) – The Wisconsin man accused of abducting Jayme Closs and killing her parents pleaded guilty Wednesday in Barron County.

Jake Patterson is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide, kidnapping and armed burglary. He faces mandatory life sentences on the homicide charges. The kidnapping charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, and the armed robbery count calls for a maximum 15-year sentence.

Authorities say he shot and killed James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and abducted Jayme, then held the teenager in the Douglas County town of Gordon for 88 days. She escaped on Jan. 10.