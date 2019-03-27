UND Football Adjusts to New Offensive System During Spring Practice

The Fighting Hawks learn a new system under first year Offensive Coordinator Danny Freund

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND football began its spring practice this month and is using this offseason to adapt to some changes.

It’s the first opportunity the team has had to take the gridiron under new offensive coordinator, Danny Freund.

The Fighting Hawks new play caller has UND getting used to a faster offense with players having the chance to get comfortable trying out more than one position. Despite the differences in this year’s team, the Hawks feel they are adjusting well to the new system and are proving that in practice.

“I think we’re just kind of getting everyone more involved,” senior wide receiver Travis Toivonen. “A lot quicker offense – a more modern one – and I think everyone has liked it so far. A lot of skill guys are getting good opportunities so it’s a lot a fun.”

“Offensively, were learning a bit of a new system, some new techniques,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said.

“So that is the emphasize on the offensive side. I think our guys are really handling that well – really trying hard and the focus has been really good in the meeting rooms. They are trying to really try hard at taking it here and applying it to the practice setting.”