Man Could Be Charged After Gun Accidentally Fires In Apartment

The bullet went through the floor into an occupied apartment below

WEST FARGO, ND — Charges could be filed against a 19-year-old man in West Fargo after he accidentally fired a gun in his apartment.

Officers responded to the three thousand block of 7th street west just before 8:15 last night.

The man was cleaning a gun when it went off.

The bullet went through the floor into an occupied apartment below.

No one is hurt.

The incident is still under investigation.