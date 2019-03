MnDOT Warns About Water On Highway 59

If you’re driving on Highway 59 between Elbow Lake and I-94 you’ll have to watch for water over the roadway.

MnDOT says the northbound lane is closed between mileposts 201 and 202.

Traffic is being controlled by automated signals.

They warn everyone that driving through water is dangerous and not to drive around barricades or into flooded areas.