Moorhead To Host Flood Meeting On Tuesday

MOORHEAD, MN — Moorhead city leaders will hold a community flood information meeting on Tuesday.

They will talk about the city’s flood preparedness.

People living in riverfront neighborhoods will have a chance to meet with flood zone leaders assigned to their neighborhoods to get any questions answered.

The meeting is set for April 2 at 7 pm at the Comstock Memorial Union at MSUM.