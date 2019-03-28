Murder Trial Set For Man Accused of Shooting Man Outside Fargo McDonald’s

FARGO, N.D. – The murder trial is set for a Moorhead man accused of shooting a man in Downtown Fargo last September.

44-year-old Miguel Cooley Senior is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Gabriel Perez outside the Main Avenue McDonald’s. His trial is scheduled to begin on September 10th.

A possible relationship between Perez and Cooley’s wife may have been the motive for the shooting.

Cooley was arrested in a small town near Austin, Minnesota at a home under surveillance by the US Marshal’s the day after the shooting.

Cooley’s wife, 39-year-old Izetta Cooley, pleaded guilty to one count of depriving someone of custody rights in Mower County and two felony kidnapping charges were dropped.

Authorities say she violated a no-contact order and took four of her five children from a family member’s home in Rose Creek. The four children were found in Moorhead a few days later after a statewide BCA alert.