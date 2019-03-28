ND Insurance Commissioner Wants to Take World’s Tallest Politician Title From NYC Councilman

BISMARCK, N.D. – After a New York City Councilman is named the Guinness World Record Holder for tallest politician, North Dakota’s Insurance Commissioner says the distinction won’t stand for long.

Robert Cornegy Jr. earned the world record for being 6’10” tall.

Godfread played basketball for Northern Iowa. The program for his senior year in 2005 lists the Grand Forks native at 6’10” inches tall.

In a tweet, Godfread says he’s confirmed as the tallest member of the National Association of Insurance Regulators. He adds, “Next stop, Guinness World Record.”

I don’t think this record will stand for long. @AP @GWR Don’t forget about your friendly Insurance Commissioner in North Dakota. Confirmed tallest @naic, next stop Guinness World Record! https://t.co/iGxuIIxoTt — Jon Godfread (@jon_godfread_ND) March 28, 2019

