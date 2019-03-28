Suspect Under Arrest For Arson and Murder In Thief River Falls

The suspect is identified as 23-year old Devon Pulczinski, who is a renter.

1/2

2/2

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MINN. (KFGO) – A suspect has been arrested on charges of arson and second-degree murder in a house fire in Thief River Falls. A woman died in the fire in an apartment on the west side of the town at 307 Arnold Ave.

The suspect is identified as 23-year old Devon Pulczinski, who is a renter. He’s being held in the Pennington County Jail.

A 911 caller reported the fire shortly after 5:30 p.m Wednesday. The home has two apartments. Firefighters discovered the body in the upper level unit.

The cause of death and identity of the woman will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner once initial autopsy results are completed.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and state Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting local authorities in the investigation.