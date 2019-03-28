Walhalla Couple Head to Nebraska to Help Flood Victims

FARGO, N.D. – A Walhalla, North Dakota couple is making the drive down to Nebraska to bring supplies to flood victims.

Joy Zaharia and her husband started collecting clothing, food, toiletries and pet food last weekend. They have about two garages full of supplies donated from the community. People also donated money to help with the cost of gas and renting a U-Haul to take everything to Nebraska.

“I was speechless. I couldn’t believe the amount of donations we’d gotten since we started this. It was just a hairbrain idea and it kind of exploded or as my husband said, snowballed.

Even if it’s not for North Dakota people, it’s helping somebody else and that’s just a great thing,” Zaharia, the founder of Pembina Hills Show and Shine said.

Zaharia says their next trip will probably be to help flood victims in Fairview, Montana.