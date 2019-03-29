Fargo Father Involved In Fatal Crash Held On $500,000 Bail

31-year-old Christopher Devine appeared in court in a neck brace.

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man remains in the Cass County Jail with bail set at $500,000 cash on charges filed after a high-speed crash last Saturday night that killed his 7-year-old son and critically injured 5-year-old son.

31-year-old Christopher Devine appeared in court in a neck brace.

He’d been hospitalized for several days.

A prosecutor cited previous drunken driving and other convictions in asking for high bail. Devine was also given a court-appointed lawyer with his next hearing scheduled for May 1.

Devine was going over 70 mph just before his car slammed into a pole and an SUV at 13th Ave. S and University Drive.

He was more than three times the limit for driving shortly after the wreck. Police say Devine told them that he’d had a few shots of whiskey.