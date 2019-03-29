Former UND Running Backs Participate in Pro Day

John Santiago and Brady Oliveira went to work in front of NFL Scouts

FARGO, N.D. — Former UND standouts John Santiago and Brady Oliveira are done with their collegiate careers, but they are still hoping to keep the playing careers alive.

They are getting ready for the NFL draft.

Both had their chance to show off in front of NFL scouts at their pro day on Thursday.

It was a special day for the two players who each had only a single division-one offer coming out of high school.

That’s a chip on their shoulders they’ve been carrying as they try to make a pro team.

“I just wanted to show that I am a guy that won’t stand down for anything and I am a guy who can play football at the next level,” Santiago said. “And that is something I really wanted to prove out here and sometimes I feel like I showed it and sometimes I feel like I could have done better, but overall I think I made a good impression on them.”

“I came out here and put my best foot forward and showed the scouts what I weighed in at and that I can move really well with that weight on my body,” Oliveira said. “I think I tested really well, I jumped really well and I think I ran good. I think I caught the ball really well and I think overall I had a good day.”

Santiago finished with a 4.5 in the 40 and Oliveira impressed on the bench press with 29 reps at 225 pounds.