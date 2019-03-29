Play of the Winter Nominees Pt. 1

VOTE FOR THE PLAY OF THE WINTER IN THIS SEMIFINAL ROUND
Kathryn Gallo,

FARGO, N.D. — The KVRR sports team is celebrating the Ken Kraft plays of the winter. There will be four plays up for the honor – two hockey and two basketball. This first semifinal round will decide which high school hockey play deserves a spot in the finals and next week, the second semifinals will feature the two plays from the basketball court.

Play number one this week comes from Grant Slukynsky out of Warroad with the sweet move at the net to slip it between the goalies legs for the score.

Play number two comes from the Davies. Aiden Potas makes a move of his own to get the goal.

Both plays are great. Which is better? That is for you to decide. Vote on our website poll and our twitter poll @kvrrsports. The winner will be announced on Monday and will move on to the final round.

