Students Learn Traditions at Native American Youth Leadership Day

They're making medicine bags and learning about Native American culture

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Students at Community High School in West Fargo are getting a unique opportunity to learn skills from Native Americans.

More than 40 students in sixth through eighth grade are participating in Native American Youth Leadership Day.

The students are learning Native American practices such as making medicine bags.

Event organizers say they want these kids to learn a lesson in empowerment through these activities.

“They’re reclaiming an identity and relationship with our land using the gifts that come from our land, and understanding how the teachings around those gifts are medicines and how to use them, how to share them,” said Ryan Bajan, one of the leaders of Youth Leadership Day.

The students at this event are a part of the school district’s Indian Education Program.