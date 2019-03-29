UND Football Fills Hole at Running Back

The Fighting Hawks graduated the team's top two backs from last season
Kathryn Gallo,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — As UND football continues spring practice, there is a big hole to fill at the running back position.

This season the Fighting Hawks won’t have John Santiago or Brady Oliveira, who each graduated.

That paves the way for senior James Johannesson to step up and take over the number one spot.

The Fargo native played in all 11 of UND’s games last year and totaled 646 yards and four touchdowns on the ground for North Dakota. He has the opportunity to play an increased role this season and to take over as the leader of the running back room.

“I’m just trying to be more vocal and lead by example and do everything right so the younger guys can eventually take our spot one day too,” Johannesson said. “I’ve been working hard with all my teammates, running backs, and we are just focusing on it day by day and trying to get better and I think if we all work hard, it’s going to be a good season.”

Categories: College, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

UND Football Already Turns the Focus to Next Seaso...
Forward Olson Signs with South Carolina Stingrays
UND Backfield Ready to Lead Fighting Hawks in 2017
North Dakota Hockey Prepares for St. Cloud State&#...

You Might Like

West Fargo Police Sergeant Demoted After DUI

WEST FARGO, ND -- A West Fargo officer has been demoted and suspended for driving under the influence. Sergeant Ryan Denis has been demoted from his supervising position to patrol officer. He will also serve a 15-day, unpaid suspension effective today.…

Victim Identifed In Thief River Falls Fatal Fire

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN -- A suspect is now charged with second-degree murder and arson after an apartment fire in Thief River Falls. Twenty three year old Alexandra Jo Ellingson died in the fire on the west side of town…

Fargo Father Involved In Fatal Crash Held On $500,000 Bail

FARGO (KFGO) - A Fargo man remains in the Cass County Jail with bail set at $500,000 cash on charges filed after a high-speed crash last Saturday night that killed his 7-year-old son and critically injured 5-year-old son. 31-year-old Christopher…