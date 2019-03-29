UND Football Fills Hole at Running Back

The Fighting Hawks graduated the team's top two backs from last season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — As UND football continues spring practice, there is a big hole to fill at the running back position.

This season the Fighting Hawks won’t have John Santiago or Brady Oliveira, who each graduated.

That paves the way for senior James Johannesson to step up and take over the number one spot.

The Fargo native played in all 11 of UND’s games last year and totaled 646 yards and four touchdowns on the ground for North Dakota. He has the opportunity to play an increased role this season and to take over as the leader of the running back room.

“I’m just trying to be more vocal and lead by example and do everything right so the younger guys can eventually take our spot one day too,” Johannesson said. “I’ve been working hard with all my teammates, running backs, and we are just focusing on it day by day and trying to get better and I think if we all work hard, it’s going to be a good season.”